As tensions in Askeran region continued to mount on Thursday, Artsakh’s authorities warned of threats against Armenian cultural and religious landmarks in the Parukh village and Karaglukh Heights, where since Friday Azerbaijani forces have advanced their positions.

The Artsakh Information Center reported that efforts for an Azerbaijani troops pull back from the invaded area were ongoing.

Artsakh’s Deputy Culture Minister Lernik Hovhannisyan warned that Armenian cultural landmarks surrounding Karaglukh are under threat of destruction by Azerbaijanis, explaining that the area is distinguished by its rich historical-cultural landmarks that establishes the centuries-old history of Artsakh and the identity of the people of Artsakh.

“The territory needs further detailed research as just several months ago the State Service for Protection of Historical Landmarks carried out studies there, and discovered more than 20 new cross-stones,” said Hovhannisyan. “This shows that Karaglukh probably has monuments that have not been discovered yet.”

The deputy minister said that the historical landscape and Artsakh’s cultural identity is being threatened.

“The policy of ethnocide by Azerbaijan has not changed. The impunity of Azerbaijani authorities leads to new crimes, which is taking place before our eyes every day under the silence of the international community. The rich historical-cultural heritage of Artsakh needs protection,” he said.

The Parukh-Karaglukh site is very important from the perspective of the historical-cultural heritage of Artsakh. Karaglukh is located 10 km north-west from the town of Askeran, near a rock called Shikakar.

The Shikakar fortress of the village is an important historical site and played a significant role in the defense of Artsakh.

By the 2011 decision of the government of Artsakh, the historical-cultural monuments of Parukh were included into the state list of protected historical and cultural monuments of the Askeran region. Accordingly, there are more than 20 monuments, including two churches, the famous Shikakar-Karaglukh castle, cultural monuments, cemeteries and cross-stones, in the territory, explained Hovhannisyan.