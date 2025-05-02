Funding Between $1,000 and $2,500 to Support Bold, Internationally Resonant Storytelling Projects Across Media Formats

YEREVAN—The Armenia Project, a new non-profit focused on journalism, media and communications, has announced the launch of its inaugural TAP Micro-Grants Program, aimed at supporting high-quality storytelling from Armenia with international reach. The program will fund innovative media projects — from documentaries and podcasts to multimedia journalism and new media campaigns — that engage global audiences with compelling narratives rooted in Armenian culture, geopolitics, environment, and more.

Applications will be open through May 21. Grants will range from $1,000 to $2,500, depending on project scope and impact. The program is open to registered organizations in Armenia with at least three years of programming experience, including non-profits, foundations, and sole proprietorships. Collaborative proposals are welcomed.

“This is an exciting milestone for The Armenia Project,” said Shant Petrossian, Global Executive Director of TAP. “We’re delighted to launch this first-of-its-kind initiative to support storytellers who are putting Armenia on the map. These grants are about enabling bold, authentic voices that resonate far beyond our borders — voices that shape how the world understands Armenia and its place in the world.”

All projects must be completed within six months of grant disbursement and will undergo two progress check-ins before the final reporting deadline of December 18, 2025. Selected finalists will undergo a short interview and orientation process before funding is distributed.

The TAP Micro-Grants Program is made possible with the support of the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation. Applications can be submitted through the TAP website.

Key Dates:

Applications Open: April 30, 2025

Deadline to Apply: May 21, 2025

Winners Announced: June 9, 2025

Grant Distribution: June 20, 2025

Project Completion Deadline: December 5, 2025

For more details and to apply, visit the website.