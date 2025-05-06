Catherine Yesayan at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument

BY CATHERINE YESAYAN

Armenian across the globe organized events on April 24 to yet again commemorate the anniversary Armenian Genocide and honor the memory of our martyrs who were murdered and exiled by the Ottoman Empire.

This year, I attended the commemoration event held in the City of Montebello, where the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument was designated as a state historic landmark this year.

My friend Carmen Libaradian is a member of the United Armenian Council Los Angeles, who co-organized the event. She asked if I and a few other friends were interested in tagging along—we were. We arrived around 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony was already underway. A crowd of about 1,000 people, including elected officials, clergy, and community members, were all seated under a huge canopy.

It was a pleasant day to be outdoors. The temperature hovered around 60F, with an overcast. Like always, it was a moving experience.

Before I proceed to write about the event, I’d like to offer a summary of how the Armenian community of Montebello, California was formed, and how the iconic monument was erected.

Local Armenian clergy at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument in Montebello Attendees sitting under a canopy at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument

The Armenian community of Montebello was formed in the early 1950s by Armenian immigrants who, after the WWII, were stranded in Europe, mainly in Germany. They were referred to as Displaced Persons, better known as DP’s, who entered United States through Ellis Island and eventually settled in Montebello.

On April 24, after the event ended, I had the opportunity to meet a few of these “DP” women at a luncheon at a restaurant organized by my friend, Carmen. The women shared interesting stories about how their families arrived in Montebello while they were quite young, and attended kindergarten or the first years of the grade school there.

Today, I am not going to reflect on the very interesting stories I heard from those women. Hopefully, on another occasion, I’ll have the opportunity to share their memories. However, here, I’d like to expand my thoughts about another group.

The Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument in Montebello Catherine Yesayan’s friend Carmen Libaradian (far left) with friends at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument

When my friend Carmen dropped me off in the parking lot at Bicknell Park near the monument, I saw a crowd of motorcyclists and their bikes. There, I met a young Armenian woman, named Adriana Haroutunian, who was wearing motorcycle gear and standing with the group. Yes, she absolutely was a biker. I asked if she could provide me with some information about the group. I learned that they were Armenian bike riders who were there there to show their support and respect at the commemoration.

Haroutunian explained that there are two Armenian motorcycle clubs, consisting of all men—”The Brigade & Brothers of Nation” and the “Hye Riders.” Adriana stands on her own, and is nicknamed “The Road Queen.” She said that the groups are involved in different humanitarian initiatives that benefit Armenians. For years, they have volunteered for and sponsored many aid efforts to Armenia. Hopefully, I will tell you more about them and their work in a separate column.

Armenian Motorcycle Club members at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument in Montebello

A little background on Haroutunian: Born and raised in Montebello, she is the only Armenian woman biker in Los Angeles. Even as a child, she was interested in becoming a biker. Her love for riding motorcycles was innate, as two maternal uncles, a maternal aunt and her maternal grandfather were all car enthusiasts and very much involved in riding motorcycles.

Now, the story of the monument.

The year 1965 marked the 50th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. In that year, the Armenian community of Los Angeles came to a consensus to build a memorial to commemorate the Genocide. They chose a site in the City of Montebello. Two years later, on January 12, 1967, the Montebello City Council approved the plans for the monument to be built in Bicknell Park. The memorial was unveiled in April of 1968.

Adriana Haroutunian, also known as “The Road Queen,” at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument

For decades, the Martyrs Monument has stood atop a grassy hill in Bicknell Park, where every year Armenians gather to pay their respects to the victims of the Genocide. To our delight, this year, the monument was added to the list of California State Historical Landmarks, and will thus be protected for generations to come.

This year marked the 110 anniversary of the genocide. As you may imagine, like always, the speeches delivered on April 24 were incredibly moving. It was especially heartwarming to see the participation of the local scouts. It was also so lovely to see many youngsters in the crowd.

In 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that allows educational institutions in Glendale and Los Angeles to close on April 24 in observance of the Armenian Genocide. At the end of the ceremony, everybody was ushered to the foot of the monument to place flowers.

Local Armenian scouts at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument Local Armenian scouts placing flowers at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Memorial Monument

Here I’d like to add a few other layers of 110 years of commemoration and let you know about few more activities that occurred around town on April 24.

The “Rally For Our Future” event was organized by the Armenian Youth Federation. They led a powerful and peaceful rally in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills, where they demanded the Turkish government acknowledge their crimes against Armenians. They chanted, “Turkey is Guilty of Genocide.” It was a peaceful demonstration on a sidewalk as police officers kept traffic flowing nearby.

Two other Armenian Genocide commemoration events were held in Glendale: A “Demand For Justice Community Rally” was held at Glendale City Hall in the evening, and another at the Glendale Central Library’s auditorium. Organized by the “Truth And Accountability League,” the event honored not only the memory of the victims of the Genocide, but also eight elected officials and community leaders for their public service, their visionary leadership and unwavering empathy.

All of this is a testament to the power of the Armenian people and their dedication to keeping the memory of their ancestors alive. Armenians will continue to stand together against acts of genocide and will demand justice until it is served.

Catherine Yesayan

Catherine Yesayan is a regular contributor to Asbarez, with her columns appearing under the “Community Links” heading. She can be reached at cyesayan@gmail.com.