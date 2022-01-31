The Mekhitarist Congregation’s journal collection and its portal website are now live, featuring digitized Armenian press published between 1794 and 1920, in a free and accessible format.

To date, the online library of the Mekhitarist press and its corresponding databases have been endowed with more than 400,000 pages of digitized Armenian newspapers and periodicals from the rich collection of the Mekhitarist Monastery of Vienna. The digitization of these materials and making them available to the public is made possible through the collaboration between the Mekhitarist Congregation, the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the Fundamental Scientific Library of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

The portal website gives the reader and researcher access to the Mekhitarist Congregation digital library content via one address: an address that directs the visitor to all the digitized and indexed materials stored in the databases of the RA Fundamental Scientific Library. Digitization is continuous, and new materials will be added periodically as additional journals are digitized.

Addressing the great and immediate need for accessibility, the goal of the collaboration is to make this great pan-Armenian wealth of knowledge and collective heritage available to all free of charge, ensuring its wide and easy accessibility.

To read more about the project’s objectives and to access the digitized materials, please visit the portal website and the respective databases here:

