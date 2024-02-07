Prime Minister Reveals One Aspect of Draft Peace Treaty as He Steps Up Push for New Constitution

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday continued his push for a new Constitution and doubled down on his opposition to Armenia’s Declaration of Independence, saying that if Armenia is guided by that document there will be no peace.

Certain provisions of the Declaration of Independence are cite in Armenia’s current Constitution.

He said there are three guideline embedded in the Declaration of Independence: the aspirations of the Armenian people, historical justice and the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Pashinyan emphasized that peace would be impossible if Armenia continues to be guided by a Constitution that echoes these aspects of the Declaration of Independence.

The prime minister also questioned what historical justice means, saying that the concept has not been defined and many circles in Armenia interpret historical justice to mean different things. He echoed the same sentiments about the “national aspirations of Armenian people.”

“…And finally, what does the reference to the decision on the unification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh mean?,” Pashinyan asked, saying that if policies are being advanced based on these principles then peace will not be possible to achieve. He added that serious discussion and consideration must take place about these issues.

Armenia’s Deceleration of Independence specifically states the need for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the imperative for the reunification of Artsakh and Armenia.

Pashinyan’s adamant disdain for these concept embedded in the Declaration of Independence, and thus the Constitution, have angered the opposition, which is claiming that Pashinyan is advancing the need for a new constitution under pressure from Ankara and Baku.

In his quest to quell criticism that he is advancing a new constitution to appease the peace the talks, Pashinyan, for the first time, revealed a provision of the so-called “peace treaty” begin negotiated with Azerbaijan, claiming that both sides had agreed to the text.

“In terms of the signing of the peace treaty, even if such problems exist, they have been resolved. There is an agreed article in the text of the peace treaty stating that the parties cannot refer to their own legislation to avoid fulfilling any of their obligations under this treaty. The issue here is not and cannot be about the peace treaty at all,” said Pashinyan.

He went to say, however, that while a constitution generally governs internal matters of a state, it also regulates foreign relations, “as is the case with the Constitution of any country.”

Pashinyan said that the world has changes since Armenia adopted a constitution and called for resilience in an effort to bolster Armenia’s security.

“The army and foreign relations should serve the legitimate interests of the given state within its internationally recognized territory. This is a step aimed at elevating the level of security by one level,” Pashinyan added.

Despite the prime minister’s claims of a new world order requiring changes in Armenia’s Constitution, there are no other countries rushing to amend their laws of the land, including in Turkey and Azerbaijan.