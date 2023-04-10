BY ADROUSHAN ANDY ARMENIAN

Meet Gary-Garabed, Garo, and Hunter-Garen Setian, first, second, and third generation Armenian-Americans in Las Vegas with an epic history of survival and maintaining their Armenian heritage for a century in America.

Gary’s parents were both immigrants from historic Armenia, the province of Sepasdia, current day Sivas, Turkey. Gary’s father, Nishan, was from the town of Zara and mother Marie from Uchak. As Armenian Genocide survivors, they met in Valence, France, married in 1928 and settled in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, joining Nishan’s older brother who was already along with many other Armenian immigrants were working at the Chapman Valve Company, manufacturing industrial valves and hydrants.

Setians played a key role in the Indian Orchard Armenian community, and they were instrumental in building the St. Gregory Armenian Church with groundbreaking in 1934 and completion in 1935.

“Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar” movie poster

The couple had six children and Gary, the second youngest in the family, graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from Western New England University and went on to work for Springfield Mass Gas Company. Gary started as a junior draftsman and retired as Senior Vice President in the same company.

I first met Gary in Las Vegas in 2005, where they maintained a second home and spent the winter months in Las Vegas as snow birds, escaping the harsh winters of Massachusetts.

We spent many hours discussing Gary’s 13 trips to Republic of Armenia, where as a USAID consultant he was involved in transitioning the residential gas supply in Armenia to individual metering and billing system.

Garo Setian was born in Indian Orchard and completed his undergraduate studies at New York University’s Tisch School of The Arts, and obtained his Master Degree in Film at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Garo is the President of Hungry Monster Entertainment in Los Angels, California, specializing in producing movie and television trailers. Previously he worked 16 years for Lionsgate Entertainment. Garo has been nominated for thirty Golden Trailer Awards, won three, and also won three Clio Awards.

Garo always had a passion for Science-Fiction movies (Sci-Fi) and his first sci-fi / thriller was a movie by the title of “Automation” which he produced, directed and edited, which won twenty awards at various film festivals across the country.

Garo’s most recent sci-fi movie which is currently being released is titled “Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar” starring Michael Paré, Olivier Gruner and Sarah French. It’s worth noting that Garo’s wife Anahit and his son Hunter are both starring in the movie.

And the third generation, Hunter-Garen Setian after graduating High School, is assisting his father at Hungry Monster Entertainment in editing movie trailers and has already cut 15 trailers.

A screengrab from “Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar” A screengrab from “Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar”

We wish the Setians and the new sci-fi film “Space Wars” success in the movie theaters which will start screening as of April 21, 2023 and will be playing at the Las Vegas Galaxy Theaters at Boulevard Mall on April 28.

Adroushan Andy Armenian is the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas.