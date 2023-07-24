Torkom Postajian

The Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools mourns the loss of Mr. Torkom Postajian who passed away on Friday, July 21.



Mr. Postajian was a visionary who believed in the importance of education and the mission of Armenian Schools. He served as the first Principal of Armenian Mesrobian School from 1965 to 1974. Over the years, Mr. Postajian has continued to support Armenian Mesrobian School in many ways and established a scholarship for the Mesrobian graduating seniors.



Mr. Postajian was a firm believer in the importance of providing Armenian education to young generations, especially in the United States. He played an important role in the growth of Armenian schools in Los Angeles, and dedicated his efforts in serving the educational needs of Armenian-American youth.



Mr. Postajian’s legacy and contribution will forever be remembered by future generations, especially among the Armenian Mesrobian School family.



The Board of Regents expresses its condolences to the entire Postajian family and the Armenian Mesrobian School community.