Participants of the Veterans of Armenia Foundation’s Swim Project program

The Swim Project, a transformative initiative spearheaded by the Veterans of Armenia Foundation, has been empowering amputee veterans through the power of swimming. The project, which has garnered widespread acclaim, provides veterans with an opportunity to overcome physical and emotional challenges, reacclimate after war, and forge a new path toward a brighter future.

The Swim Project serves as a beacon of hope and resilience for veterans, offering a unique platform for physical and psychological healing. Through rigorous training and mentorship, veterans are able to rebuild their confidence, regain strength, and develop lifelong skills.

With dedication and determination, the veterans of the Swim Project have achieved remarkable success. They have participated in local swimming championships and earned numerous medals, showcasing their talent, perseverance, and unwavering spirit. Now, these inspiring individuals are gearing up for an upcoming swimming competition, eager to demonstrate their skills and represent their country with pride.

1. A double amputee veteran takes part in the VOA's Swim Project program 2. Swim Project instructors help a veteran into the pool 3. A veteran soldier swimming at a training facility

In a bid to further expand the project’s reach and impact, Veterans of Armenia Foundation has announced the launch of an online fundraising campaign.

The campaign aims to raise vital funds that will enable the foundation to continue providing comprehensive support to veterans in their swimming journey. Donations received will go directly towards training facilities, specialized equipment, coaching, and necessary resources to sustain and enhance the program.

“We believe that every stroke counts, and with your support, we can empower our brothers to achieve remarkable feats,” said Fred Sarkisyan, Board member of Veterans of Armenia Foundation. “By contributing to this campaign, you are not only supporting our veterans’ pursuit of excellence in the pool but also providing them with the means to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”

To shed light on the profound impact of the Swim Project, Veterans of Armenia Foundation recently conducted an exclusive televised interview with several participants of the program. The in-depth interview captures the personal stories of these veterans, their struggles, and the transformative power of the Swim Project. The interview serves as a testament to the importance of community support and the life-changing effects the project has on participants.