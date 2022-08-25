SOS, Artsakh—2020 Artsakh War veteran Harut Henrikyan of Sos and his family were recently given the keys to their renovated home.

Harut, who recently became a father for the first time, enlisted to protect his homeland on the first day of the war. On the night of Oct. 29, 2020, he suffered injuries to his legs in an Azerbaijani drone strike on his ancestral village. He has undergone ten surgeries since then and is on the path to a full recovery.

The Henrikyan family and representatives of the town administration and the Tufenkian Foundation’s Stepanakert and Yerevan offices attended the July 28 ceremony to mark the end of construction.

“Our home was in desperate need of repair, and it was challenging for me to get around, especially in my wheelchair. Thanks to the Tufenkian Foundation, the house was renovated and made accessible so that my family and I could live comfortably,” Harut explained. Since the war, Harut got married; he and his wife recently welcomed their firstborn, Mark. The home will be inhabited by Harut’s family, his parents, and his younger brother.

The Tufenkian Foundation has actively supported wounded soldiers and their families since the April 2016 War. Focusing on accessible housing, Tufenkian has aided veterans disabled during the first Artsakh War in the early 1990s, the 2016 War, those injured during other attacks along the line of contact over the years, and most recently during the 2020 War.

“We will continue to stand by the people of Artsakh, especially our wounded heroes,” said Tufenkian’s Artsakh project manager Edgar Danielyan.

Established in 1999, the Tufenkian Foundation addresses the most pressing social, economic, cultural, and environmental challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh). Since its inception, the Tufenkian Foundation has supported various community initiatives as well as civic activism and public advocacy campaigns to help improve life in Armenia, while providing housing, education, social, health, and livelihood support for the Armenians of Artsakh.