The first sessions have officially kicked-off at the TUMO box in the city of Akhlkalak in Georgia’s Armenian-populated Javakhk region․

Thanks to a cooperation between TUMO and the Javakhk branch of the Armenian Relief Society, more than 200 teenagers have already registered to attend learning sessions at the box, where they will acquire skills in technology and design.

Scenes from the opening of the TUMO Box in Javakhk, Georgia

“Opening a TUMO Box in Akhalkalaki is very symbolic for us,” TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian said. “As an international location that will serve hundreds of Armenian teenagers, this new box exemplifies our mission of reaching each and every Armenian community across borders.”

The Akhlkalak box is the first step towards bringing TUMO’s tuition-free education program to teenagers in Javakhk, with plans for possible expansion in the future.