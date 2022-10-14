Last week TUMO Zurich opened its doors to teens, joining the growing network of international centers. The center is available, free of charge to all teens between the ages of 12 and 18. Zurich teens now have access to 8 of TUMO’s skill areas, including: Robotics, Animation, Game Development, Programming, Music, Filmmaking, 3D Modeling and Graphic Design.

TUMO’s local partner is “Creative Technologies Lab,” a collective of Swiss innovators in the fields of IT, digital education, technology and media.

The program is delivered in German with other Swiss languages planned for the near future. TUMO Zurich will initially have 700 students, but the Swiss partners plan to expand the center in Zurich and to additional Swiss cities. Switzerland, like Armenia, has many small villages and towns, TUMO’s partners are already planning the first TUMO boxes to serve rural communities.



TUMO’s international network includes Berlin, Paris and Lyon, Moscow, Tirana and Kyiv with new centers planned for Los Angeles, Frankfurt, and Coimbra in the coming year.