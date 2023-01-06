Turkey has lifted the ban on direct air cargo transport with Armenia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress on Friday.

“Indeed, the Turkish side notified us today that the ban on direct air cargo transport has been lifted,” Hunanyan said.

“We would like to remind you that conducting Armenia-Turkey direct air cargo transport was one of the agreements reached at the July 1, 2022 meeting of the special representatives [for normalization]. We expect that the other agreements such as ensuring the possibility of land border crossing for citizens of third countries will also be swiftly realized,” Hunanyan added.

Turkish media had already reported on the matter, citing government sources.

Citing diplomatic sources, the Anadolu news agency reported that the cargo ban was lifted effective January 1.

The sources told Anadolu that the Turkish trade ministry had informed Turkish exporters’ associations of the decision.