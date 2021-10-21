Turkey’s aggressive and belligerent role by overtly aiding Azerbaijan in last year’s war has diminished Armenia’s trust in NATO, Armenian officials, including President Armen Sarkissian and Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan, told visiting NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Píriz on Thursday.

While briefing Píriz on post-war security atmosphere in the region, Defense Minister Karapetyan said that NATO member Turkey’s involvement in the has significantly affected Armenia’s trust in the North Atlantic security organization and its role to ensure regional stability and peace.

President Sarkissian also told the NATO official that Turkey’s role in the war is a serious issue, which continues to remain incomprehensible.

In discussing the post-war humanitarian crisis, President Sarkissian said that Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives, calling it a gross violation of international law.

While highlighting the importance of Armenia-NATO partnership, Armenia’s leaders emphasized the need to strengthen those ties for the sake of the region’s security and stability.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also touched on the need for the expansion of the partnership, pointing to Armenia’s participation in NATO missions in Kosov and Afghanistan.