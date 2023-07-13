Armenian Academy at Blair High School graduates Daron Yacoubian and Lucine Ekizian have become the first students in the United States to earn International Baccalaureate bilingual diplomas having received top exam scores in Armenian Literature and English. The Armenian Academy at Blair is the only program in the world outside of Armenia that offers the IB native language Armenian literature course.

The IB is a high school diploma that teaches critical and independent thought. IB students are required to study courses from six different subject groups including languages, humanities, sciences, and math. The structure of the IB program develops breadth and depth of knowledge and understanding.

The IB diploma is internationally recognized. It’s offered by around 150 countries globally and recognized by colleges and universities from almost 90 countries. This includes prestigious US universities, such as Harvard, Yale, and Stanford. The IB curriculum also teaches students to be outward-facing and culturally aware, so they are well prepared as global citizens.

This fall both Daron and Lucine will be attending UCLA. Daron will be majoring in Biology and Lucine will be majoring in Philosophy/Pre-law.

The Armenian Academy at Blair, an IB World School is located at 1201 S. Marengo Ave., Pasadena. It is tuition free and serves grades 6th through 12th. Any student from any city is welcome to apply. For more information, please call 626-275-1330 or visit Blair High School’s Armenian Academy website.