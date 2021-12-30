The United States has again called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all remaining Armenian captives.

The State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs welcomed the release of five prisoners of war on Wednesday.

“We welcome Azerbaijan’s December 29 return of five Armenian servicemembers who were detained on November 16, 2021. We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations,” the statement, which was publicized on Twitter.

The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continue working with Armenia “for a better future.”

Tracy made the remarks in a holiday message, circulated by the embassy.

The Ambassador praised Armenia’s rich cultural traditions, long history, natural beauty, and famous hospitality, “but, above all, the Armenian people who – with their talent, vitality, resilience, and creativity – are the country’s greatest asset.”