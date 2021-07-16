The State Department, once again, has expressed its support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, a department spokesperson told the Armenian service of Voice of America.

The State Department said the U.S. supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship process and is committed to assisting the sides to achieve the lasting settlement of the conflict based on principles of the Helsinki Final Act – non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, equal rights and peoples’ right to self-determination.

Commenting on a recent discussion between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Washington about the Karabakh conflict settlement process, the State Department referred to a statement issued by France, according to which the French and American sides have spoken about their joint actions as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, which will help achieve sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We are deeply concerned by the resumption of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan last fall and clearly understand the humanitarian needs the region is facing,” the State Department spokesperson told VOA.

In response to the question about the recent visit of foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of Artsakh, in which the U.S. Ambassador did not participate, the State Department said they do not comment on the details connected with the schedule of their ambassador.