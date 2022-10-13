The State Department expressed deep concern over new reports of violence committed against Armenian prisoners of war during Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory, which began on September 13.

Earlier this month, a video showing Azerbaijani forces executing Armenian soldiers began circulating on social media networks, prompting international condemnation and calls for investigation. Toivo Klaar, the European Union’s Special Representative to the Caucasus, said at the time that if the investigations prove execution, then Azerbaijan’s gruesome actions can be deemed war crimes.

“A full and impartial investigation should bring those responsible to justice. Baku’s return of 17 Armenian prisoners of war on October 4 was a significant and positive step forward,” the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs tweeted on Thursday.