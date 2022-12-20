In a farewell message, the outgoing United States Ambassador to Armenia, Lynne Tracy, said that the U.S. is committed to Armenia’s sovereignty and enumerated some of the projects undertaken in Armenia during her tenure.

“The United States is committed to Armenia’s sovereignty, and we will continue to work towards peace for the South Caucasus region,” U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said in a farewell message after completing her mission.

Tracy is set to become the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, while Kristina A. Kvien will serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Armenia.

Below is the text of her message.

It has been more than three years since I first arrived in Armenia. It has been a difficult time for the country but, despite the undeniable challenges, I feel optimistic about Armenia’s future It is the people, especially young people like Yeva, determined to shape the country’s future, who are the reason for my optimism.

I am excited about the positive direction of the U.S.-Armenian relationship. The recent visit by Speaker Nancy Pelosi underlined the positive trajectory of our partnership, and U.S. support for Armenia. The formal recognition of the Armenian Genocide by President Biden in 2021 was another important milestone.

The United States is committed to Armenia’s sovereignty, and we will continue to work towards peace for the South Caucasus region. We have partnered with the Armenian government to help make the police force more responsive to citizens needs by launching the Patrol Police.

We have supported the media sector in Armenia․ Media have a critical role to play in empowering citizens with the facts. Armenia is a beautiful country with rich cultural heritage.

From Saint Hovhannes Church to Sanahin Monastery, I am proud we could contribute to the preservation of Armenia’s unique heritage with our Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. USAID has worked with Armenian agricultural producers to improve food security in the country and has supported businesses to bring economic development to the regions.

This year we concluded our year-long commemoration of the 30-year anniversary of the partnership between our two nations, a partnership that is reflected in the relationship between our governments but, perhaps more importantly, the close ties between our people.

As I look back at the three years of my tenure, and at Armenia’s development since independence, I cannot help but be inspired by the resiliency of the Armenian people and be hopeful about the future. I will carry the memories of my time here in my heart forever.