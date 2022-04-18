The United State is committed to its obligation as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, tasked with the mediation of a settlement for the Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Andrew Schofer who served as the U.S. co-chair said during a visit to Yerevan on Monday.

Shofer made the statement during a meeting on Monday with Armenia’s National Security chief Armen Grigoryan who briefed the diplomat on the current situation in Artsakh that has been exacerbated by the invasion by Azerbaijani forces of the Parukh village in Artsakh’s Askeran region and their subsequent advance onto the Karaglukh Heights.

Grigoryan also reaffirmed Armenia’s support for the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts to find a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The topic of starting negotiations on a comprehensive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan was presented to Shofer during his meeting with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who highlighted the need for a mediation role by the Minsk Group co-chairs.

The State Department’s Bureau on Europe and Eurasia said in a Twitter post on Monday that the

United States welcomes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “recent comments on peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, the recent bilateral call between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and President Aliyev’s commitment to peace negotiations.”

The implementation of agreements on creating a commission on demarcation and border security issues was also discussed.

Mirzoyan also briefed Shofer about the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-Day War, specifically as they relate to the need for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war currently being held in Azerbaijan. Mirzoyan also sounded the alarm about Azerbaijan’s efforts to erase and appropriate Armenian cultural and religious landmarks that have fallen under Azerbaijani control.

Shofer also met with Prime Minister Pashinyan, who highlighted the role the United States plays as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country and said the U.S. diplomat’s visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the current situation of Karabakh.