The United States voiced concern after two Indian nationals affiliated with an American company were injured as a result of an Azerbaijani attack on Wednesday in the Yeraskh region of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

“We are deeply concerned that two civilian employees of a US-affiliated company in Armenia sustained injuries from gunfire from the direction of Azerbaijan,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a social media post.

“We reiterate our call for restraint along the borders as the parties work toward a durable and balanced peace,” the Spokesperson said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported Wedenday morning two Indian nationals working on the site were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of a smelting plant being built in the border community of Yeraskh.

The European Union’s monitors visited the construction site of the facility in Yeraskh later on Wednesday. Representatives of international diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia will visit the village on Thursday.

Coincidentally, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia issued a travel warning to American citizens traveling in Armenia prohibiting them from visiting Yeraskh, among other regions in Armenia.

“With the arrival of the summer travel season in Armenia, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan reminds U.S. citizens that due to the on-going conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, U.S. Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from any non-essential travel” to the Tavush, Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, provinces.

The travel advisory specifically mentions Yeraskh and Jermuk.

“Travel to Nagorno-Karabakh continues to be prohibited,” the travel advisory said.

On Tuesday, Miller told reporters that the cancelation of a scheduled meeting on Monday between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington was due to scheduling issues.

“As we’ve said before, we believe direct dialogue is key to resolving the remaining issues. We believe an agreement is within reach. This meeting unfortunately couldn’t go forward 100 percent due to scheduling issues, and we look forward to rescheduling it as soon as we can,” Miller said at a press briefing when asked why the June 12 meeting was canceled. He did not disclose new possible dates for rescheduling the meeting.

Armenia’s foreign ministry reported last week that the June 12 meeting was canceled at Azerbaijan’s request.

The date coincided with a state visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to Baku.