The United States continued to call for an end to Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which on Monday entered its fifth week.

“The United States remains concerned the Lachin Corridor has now been blocked for over three weeks, creating a grave humanitarian situation,” Michael Carpenter, the U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE said in tweet on Friday.

“We thank ICSR for providing critical aid during this time, but call on Azerbaijan and Russia to restore access immediately,” Carpenter added.

Similar concerns were echoed by the U.S. Embassy in Armenia, which said that the ongoing blockade is hindering the peace process “and undermines international trust.”

In response to a request from Azatutyun.am, the embassy called for the full restoration of free movement through the corridor, and stated that negotiations are the only way forward in all issues, the embassy added.

The embassy added that the U.S. Agency for International Development is “responding—in accordance with the requirements of the Armenian government—to the needs of persons who are displaced in Armenia.”

USAID Administrator Samantha Power held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday, according to the foreign ministry.

After briefing Power about the worsening humanitarian situation resulting from the blockade, Mirzoyan also emphasized that Azerbaijan wants to subject the 120,000 Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing.

The foreign minister also stressed that Azerbaijan is grossly violating its obligations assumed by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and called for “clear steps by the international community” aimed at restoring the normal operation of the Lachin Corridor and preventing a humanitarian disaster.