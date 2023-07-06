The United States Ambassador to Armenia, Kirstina Kvien, in an attempt to clarify a statement she made that created an uproar in Artsakh and within certain political circles in Armenia, again reiterated her government’s position that Armenians of Artsakh can live under Azerbaijani rule.

In an interview with Armenian Public Television on Monday, Kvien said that Artsakh’s population could live safely under Azerbaijani rule. This statement caused the Artsakh foreign ministry to criticize the ambassador, saying the U.S. and other countries mediating the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict should pre-determine the outcome of the negotiations as it pertains to Artsakh’s future.

Armenpress contacted the embassy and received a written statement attributed to Kvien, who said that “United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“Direct dialogue is the key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace,” Kvien said. “The United States supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace.”

The question of the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is central to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” added Kvien.

However, the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, essentially ignoring the ongoing threats of aggression by Azerbaijan, as well as the almost seven-month blockade of Artsakh, continue to press for the Artsakh population to live under Azerbaijani rule.

“Ultimately ensuring that this population can feel secure in their homes and have their rights protected is the only way to guarantee a lasting settlement to a conflict that has lasted too long and cost too many lives,” said Kvien.