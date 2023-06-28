The State Department said Wednesday that it is “deeply disturbed” by the deaths of four Artsakh soldiers who were killed overnight when Azerbaijan opened fire at positions in Martakert and Martuni—a brazen attack as the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in peace talks in Washington.

Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan referred to Azerbaijan’s aggression and continued use of force during the second day of talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhum Bayramov, telling the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who attended the Wednesday talks, that with its ongoing aggression, Baku wants to disrupt the negotiations process.

“We are deeply disturbed by the loss of life in Nagorno Karabakh,” State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said Wednesday during his daily briefing.

“These latest incidents underscore the need to refrain from hostilities and for a durable and dignified peace. The United States is committed to assisting the parties in achieving this goal,” Patel added, saying that American commitment to the process is event by Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s direct involvement in the talks.

“Direct dialogue is key to resolving these issue,” Patel said, adding that Tuesday’s meetings with the Mirzoyan and Bayramov were constructive. “We will continue to build on those discussions today and tomorrow as the peace talks continue,” he said.

When pressed on whether the latest Azerbaijani attacks had derailed the talks, Patel said, “there is no change in the schedule.” The Washington meetings are scheduled to last until Thursday.

Blinken opened that talks with Mirzoyan and Bayramov on Tuesday in Arlington, Va. near the nation’s capital, after holding separate bilateral discussions with the two top diplomats.

As the talks in Washington continued on Wednesday, with Sullivan, Mirzoyan said that the use of force was unacceptable, as he referred to the attacks that killed the four Artsakh soldiers, a press statement by Armenia’s foreign ministry said.

Mirzoyan said that Azerbaijan’s ongoing attack were taking place while a humanitarian crisis is underway due to Baku’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and “deliberate disruption of gas and electricity supply to Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, which is aimed at subjecting Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Mirzoyan reportedly emphasized the importance of properly addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

In the context of achieving long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of ensuring maximum certainty in the delimitation process based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and a map of the region drawn up in 1975, as well as withdrawal of troops.

The issue of unblocking regional transport routes was also addressed, “emphasizing the absence of an alternative to preserving the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity,” the foreign ministry statement said.