The United States and the European Union determined to advance Baku’s scheme of opening a route to Artsakh from Aghdam at all costs, with American and European leaders framing the road that will provide Azerbaijan unfettered —and unimpeded—access to Artsakh as an important step toward ending Azerbaijan’s nine-month-long illegal Lachin Corridor blockade.

The opening of the Aghdam-Askeran route facilitate the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, according to the President of the European Council Charles Michel, who renewed his endorsement of Azerbaijan’s wishes in a statement issued by his office on Tuesday.

“In line with elements and proposals outlined publicly in our statement on September 1st, 2023, President Michel continued to be closely engaged in advancing those and other approaches, with a primary focus on de-escalation of tensions and the humanitarian situation facing the Karabakh Armenians,” Michel’s office said.

“In particular, President Michel has been engaged in intense contacts over the past few days, both with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during telephone conversations on September 9, 2023, but also with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the margins of the G20 New Delhi summit on September 10, 2023,” the statement added.

“These efforts, supported by daily interaction of his office and EUSR Toivo Klaar with Baku, Yerevan and representatives of Karabakh Armenians, have been aimed at de-escalation of tensions and working out a solution for unblocking humanitarian access to Karabakh Armenians.

“In this context, we note the passage today [Tuesday] of a Russian humanitarian delivery via the Aghdam-Askeran route. We understand all the sensitivities associated with this development; it is our expectation that it will create a momentum for the resumption of regular humanitarian deliveries to the local population,” the statement said.

“The situation on the ground is deteriorating quickly. It is vital to ensure essential products are supplied to Karabakh Armenians. The opening of the Aghdam-Askeran route today is an important step that should facilitate the reopening also of the Lachin corridor. We call on all stakeholders to show responsibility and flexibility in ensuring that both the Lachin and the Aghdam-Askeran route will be used,” Michel’s office said.

“This difficult situation on the ground has lasted for too long; it is now important to find sustainable and mutually acceptable solutions to ensure humanitarian access, also ahead of the autumn and winter seasons,” the EU leader’s office added.

“We reiterate our strong belief that the Lachin corridor must be unblocked, in line with past agreements and the ICJ [(International Court of Justice)] Order, and underline our belief in the usefulness also of other supply routes, for the benefit of the local population,” Michel’s office claimed.

“The EU expects that today’s developments will be followed by more concrete steps in the coming days and weeks, also regarding the dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians on their rights and security, reconciliation efforts and the overall Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process,” the statement added.

The U.S. on Wednesday also stressed that the only way to “de-escalate” tensions in the region, is for both the Lachin Corridor and the Aghdam road to function equally.

“We note that humanitarian supplies are positioned near both the Lachin and Aghdam routes, and we repeat our call for the immediate and simultaneous opening of both corridors to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men, women, and children of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the resumption of gas and electricity flows. We also urge leaders against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. The use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable. Let me repeat that: The use of force to resolve disputes is absolutely unacceptable,” Ambassador Michael Carpenter, the U.S.’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE said Tuesday.

“We have consistently said the Lachin corridor must be open to commercial, humanitarian, and private traffic, in keeping with the ICJ’s February 22nd ruling, and underscore the severity and urgency of the situation facing the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. We reiterate the call for Azerbaijan to take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. We have conveyed this message both publicly and privately to all levels of the government of Azerbaijan on numerous occasions, and we urge the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to accept delivery. Access to food, medicine, baby formula, and energy should never be held hostage,” added Carpenter.

“I am deeply concerned that unless immediate action is taken by the sides to find a solution, the humanitarian situation inside Nagorno-Karabakh will continue to deteriorate,” said the U.S. OSCE representative.

“In light of the recent increase in tensions in the South Caucasus, the United States will continue to strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue, with the aim of achieving a dignified and enduring peace. Negotiations towards a sustainable peace should be based on dialogue on the ground, the normalization of relations on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protections for the rights and security of ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is the only way to resolve this conflict. The United States urges restraint from any action that could undermine confidence, jeopardize dialogue, or further delay the opening of the corridor,” Carpenter added.

“We encourage direct talks at all levels, including between officials in Baku and representatives of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. We reiterate that any peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan must protect the rights and security of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Carpenter. “The United States remains ready to engage bilaterally and multilaterally with all partners to help Armenia and Azerbaijan reach a peaceful settlement.”