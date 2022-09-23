The United States Embassy in Armenia issued a travel advisory to its employees and their family members, prohibiting them from any non-essential travel to Armenia’s Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces, the site of heavy attack by Azerbaijan last week, as well as the Tavush and Ararat provinces.

This travel warning essentially encompasses a large swath of Armenia, with the Ararat provide merely miles away from Yerevan.

France’s embassy in Yerevan issued a similar travel advisory.

The two travel advisories claimed that they were issued following last week’s attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory.

It is hard not to recall a similar advisory issued late on September 26, 2020 by the U.S. Embassy in Armenia, a day after which Azerbaijan’s aggressive attack on Artsakh began.