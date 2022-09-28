White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosted a meeting between his Armenian counterpart Armen Grigoryan and assistant to Azerbaijan’s president Hikmet Hajiyev in Washington on Tuesday evening.

“Today, I hosted Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan for direct and constructive talks. We discussed the importance of avoiding further violence and pursuing time-bound and focused negotiations. We also identified concrete steps forward in support of a stable and lasting peace,” Sullivan said in a tweet.

“We discussed the long-term peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the necessity for establishing peace in the region. We attached importance to the elimination of the consequences of the latest aggression,” Grigoryan said in a social media post, providing his assessment of the talks.

No further details were released about specific issues.

Grigoryan on Wednesday met with Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) who is the had a meeting with Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

Grigoryan presented details on Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack against the sovereign territory of Armenia and its aftermath. Issues related to U.S.-Armenia relations were also discussed.