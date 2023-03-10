The United States Intelligence Community has warned of Azerbaijan’s readiness to use calibrated military pressure to advance its goals in talks with Armenia.

The U.S. Intelligence’s 2023 Annual Threat Assessment, published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, noted that “relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are likely to remain tense and occasionally volatile in the absence of a peace treaty, given the proximity of military forces at the interstate border, the lack of a cease-fire enforcement mechanism, and Azerbaijan’s readiness to use calibrated military pressure to advance its goals in talks with Armenia.”

Furthermore, the report said that in September 2022 Azerbaijani forces launched a “coordinated attack” at multiple locations along the border, seizing some Armenian territory.

“Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are likely to remain tense and occasionally volatile in the absence of a peace treaty, given the proximity of military forces at the interstate border, the lack of a cease-fire enforcement mechanism, and Azerbaijan’s readiness to use calibrated military pressure to advance its goals in talks with Armenia,” the report outlined.

“The continued presence of military forces in close proximity along the delimited border elevates the risk of armed confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, although such confrontations are likely to be limited in duration and intensity,” the report detailed.

“Since May 2021, military clashes have occurred regularly at the interstate border and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The most intense flare-up took place in September 2022, when Azerbaijani forces launched a coordinated attack at multiple locations along the border, seizing some Armenian territory and resulting in nearly 300 military deaths,” added the report.

“Peace talks have made some progress, but the most challenging issues—related to state borders and the future of Nagorno-Karabakh—are far from being resolved,” the report said.

When asked to comment about the report on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is “prone to violence.”

“It’s a situation that is far too prone to violence, as we’ve seen in recent days in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and it is a longstanding conflict that the United States would like to do everything we can to support its resolution,” Price said at a briefing.

“We’re going to continue to do that by working bilaterally with these countries, trilaterally with Armenia and Azerbaijan, supporting their own efforts at dialogue and diplomacy, but also through all appropriate mechanisms to help these countries themselves conduct the diplomacy and reach the agreements that we hope that they will be able to make,” Price added

He said there has always been urgency to achieve peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing the situation as “delicate.”

“There’s always been urgency with this,” Price said. “And there’s been urgency because this is a delicate situation.”