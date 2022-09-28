The ambassadors of the United States and Russia made separate visits to border regions directly impacted by Azerbaijan’s September 13 attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy on Tuesday led a delegation of embassy staff to Syunik, while her Russian counterpart Sergei Kopyrkin led a similar group on Wednesday to Jermuk in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province and Goris in the Syunik province.

Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan warned Tracy that Azerbaijan might strike again, as was evident by reports of Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia’s eastern border on Wednesday, as a result of which three Armenian soldiers were killed.

“There is a big risk of military action against the peaceful population here. All of this must receive a strong assessment by the international community, therefore we once again call everyone’s attention to the latest actions by the enemy and and ask for clear pressure to prevent another attack,” Ghukasyan told Tracy.

Ambassador Tracy said that this conflict is in the focus of the United States, even in conditions when there are other ongoing conflicts in the broader region.

“We are doing everything in the highest levels, also through diplomatic channels, to not allow the use of force, to ensure the continuity of negotiations and to have the kind of prospect of resolution of the issue that would bring long-term and sustainable peace,” said Tracy.

Accompanying Tracy to Syunik were the U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Director of the Economic and Political Department Kim Zapfel, USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo and USAID Program Manager Haikanush Bagratunyan, the governor’s office said in a press statement.

Ambassador Tracy said she understands how difficult it is now for residents of Syunik and other border provinces to have a sense of security, and that’s why she is visiting the province to understand the situation on the ground and to understand how the U.S. can help.

Governor Ghukasyan discussed several issues which emerged within the context of the developments around the province, and also thanked the USAID for its work.

Since Ambassador Tracy is completing her mission in Armenia, at the end of the meeting she said: “The situation in Syunik and generally in Armenia will always be in my thoughts, and if there is anything I can do in the future to help establish peace here I will do it regardless of where I’ll be.”

Scenes from Russian Ambassador Andrei Kopyrkin’s visit to Armenia’s border regions

Russian Ambassador Kopyrkin was accompanied by the embassy’s military attaché Vyacheslav Kosov during their visited the towns of Jermuk and Goris. Lt. General Tigran Parvanyan, the Commander of the Armenia-Russia Joint Troops Formation also joined them on the visit.

The Russian Ambassador met with Armenian military commanders, became acquainted with the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the damages inflicted upon the border regions as a result of the September 13-14 shelling, the Russian embassy said.

Kopyrkin also visited the deployment locations of the 102nd Russian Military Base’s Separate Battalion Group in Goris and the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent’s Separate Aviation Group in Sisian.