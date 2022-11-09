After calling a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington “a positive sign,” the United States said it cannot “impose” a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku, explaining that by hosting the talks on Monday the U.S. was merely providing an “opportunity” for the sides to hold discussions.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price, during a press briefing on Tuesday, reiterated the U.S.’s state commitment to promoting peace in the South Caucasus.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday. After the talks, an announcement was made that Armenia and Azerbaijan would expedite the peace process and agreed to meet again in the near future.

“I should note that Secretary Blinken was involved in the discussions yesterday, but there were opportunities throughout the course of the day for the two sides to meet and to attempt to bridge their differences, in some cases without the United States as an active participant. We remain committed to promoting a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. We believe that continued direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and to reaching a lasting peace,” Price said. He emphasized that the U.S. role has been one of facilitator and explained that U.S. merely provided a space—the Blair House—for the two countries to come together.

“This is not an agreement that the United States is attempting to or seeking to – or even can – impose on the two sides. What we are doing is trying to create a space and an opportunity for the two sides to come together, to identify their differences – of which there are many – and to attempt to bridge them,” he explained.

Price said it is not for Washington to prescribe what the lasting comprehensive peace between the two countries might look like.

“We are not presenting them with a document that is ready to sign. We are doing everything we can to help enable the diplomacy that they themselves will need to undertake – and this is not unlike our approach to a number of challenges around the world, where we’ve demonstrated the viability and the effectiveness of this model,” he added, calling the results of the meeting “quite positive.”