Luis Bono, the United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday for talks with senior government officials.

Bono met with Armenia’s National Security chief Armen Grigoryan, whose office reported that the two “exchanged ideas on the negotiation process for the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.”

Reportedly, Grigoryan and Bono also touched on several matters related to U.S.-Armenia relations.

In his meeting with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Bono focused on the security climate in the South Caucasus.

Mirzoyan and Bono discussed the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the Armenian foreign minister highlighting Yerevan’s posturing on the key issues.

“In particular, the importance of adherence to the mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma Ata declaration of 1991 and the further process of border delimitation based on this declaration and maps with strong legal foundations was stressed,” a statement from Armenia’s foreign ministry said.

Mirzoyan reportedly reiterated Armenia’s approach to opening of regional transport routes, saying that Yerevan is advancing the effort based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality.

Bono also met with Ruben Rubinyan, Armenia’s special envoy on negotiations with Turkey.

Normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey were discussed within the context of regional security, according to a foreign ministry statement.