The State Department voiced its “strong support” for the ongoing normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The United States strongly supports the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations which will positively affect the entire region. The Armenian-Turkish dialogue has a potential to increase regional stability, curb adverse impact and lead to a greater economic development that is beneficial to all”, the State Department said in response to an inquiry by Voice of America about the telephone conversation on Monday between the leaders of Turkey and Armenia.

“The dialogue between Armenia and Turkey is important especially today, given the developments happening in Ukraine. It added that “the United States is ready to support this important dialogue in a way that both parties consider appropriate,” added the State Department.

On Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held a telephone conversation—their first since the normalization process began in earnest earlier this year.

According to a statement by Pashinyan’s office, the two “emphasized the importance the bilateral normalization process between their respective countries which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.”

The special envoys appointed by Yerevan and Ankara for this process, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, met in Vienna on July 1, after which it was announced that Armenia and Turkey had agreed to open the border to citizens of third countries and begin air cargo transportation.

Rubinyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Tuesday that Yerevan expected that Ankara will “honor its initial agreements” and would, in the coming months, begin the process of implementing the July 1 agreements.