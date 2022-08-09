The United States on Tuesday again voiced its “deep concern” over the escalation of military action in Karabakh and called for a negotiated settlement of the Karabakh.

Since last week, when Azerbaijani forces attacked Artsakh Defense Army positions in Berdzor (Lachin), and killed two soldiers and wounded 19 others, the U.S.’s diplomatic apparatus has been working overtime to call for a de-escalation of the military situation in Artsakh.

“The United States expresses its deep concern over the reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We are closely following the situation and urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation,” Courtney E. Austrian, the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission to the OSCE said in a statement to the Special Permanent Council in Vienna on Tuesday.

“As we have said many times at the Permanent Council, the United States emphasizes the importance of a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” added Austrian.

Last week, Secretary Blinken personally engaged Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev to urge de-escalation and direct contacts to reduce tensions.

“The United States is ready to engage bilaterally, with like-minded partners, and through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and help achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict,” Austrian added.