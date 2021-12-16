The United States voiced concern over “irresponsible and provocative” troop movements along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed that concern when discussing border tensions with Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan during a meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

“Mr. Sullivan conveyed the commitment of the United States to peace, security, and prosperity in Armenia and the South Caucasus region,” said Emily Horne, the spokeswoman for the U.S. National Security Council.

“He expressed concern over ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and emphasized that military movements near un-demarcated borders are irresponsible and provocative,” she added in a statement on the meeting.

“He welcomed the ongoing communication between the two sides and emphasized the U.S. commitment to continue supporting confidence-building measures and regional reconciliation both bilaterally and as a Minsk Group Co-Chair,” added the statement.

Sullivan also welcomed the announcement by Turkey and Armenia to appoint special envoys to discuss he normalization process.

He also expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for participating in President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy and underscored the U.S.’ strong cooperation on reform, democratic institution-building, and economic development in Armenia.