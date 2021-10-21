The United States is ready to support the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was the message advanced by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried who held separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During her conversation with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday, the two emphasized the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Mirzoyan emphasized the need to return all Armenian prisoners of war and other captives being held in Azerbaijan.

In discussing U.S.-Armenia relations, the two also voiced satisfaction regarding the dynamics of bilateral dialogue, especially emphasizing cooperation in the areas of democracy, rule of law, protection of human rights, and the fight against corruption.

Donfried held a similar conversation with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Wednesday.