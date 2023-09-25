The United Armenian Council of Los Angeles’ candlelight vigil for Artsakh flyer

A genocide of Armenians is underway. Yes, it is 2023 and the world, yet again, is faced with the horror that groups of humans are being subjected to the greatest of all crimes, the crime against humanity-Genocide!

The target of this mass atrocity is the 120,000 civilian residents of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The perpetrator of the genocide, the sadistic dictatorial regime in Baku, Azerbaijan, is using a carefully designed plan of extermination.

This genocide started with a nine-month long blockade of all roads leading in and out of Artsakh imposed by Azerbaijan resulting in depravations among the population of food, medicine and other necessities of life. Then, on September 19, Azerbaijan escalated its grotesque agenda of murder and mayhem to the next level by commencing indiscriminate bombing and shooting of civilian children, women, and men, throughout all regions of Artsakh. Azerbaijan has coupled the violence with the forcible expulsion of whole communities from their ancestral lands.

Don’t just take our word for it. Read the stark statement of former International Criminal Court Prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo, that “the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by the Azerbaijani security forces is a Genocide against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Since December 2022, international conventions prohibiting acts of Genocide have been ignored by world leaders! The rule of law is snubbed as judgments of the International Court of Justice calling for the immediate, unimpeded opening of the Lachin Corridor are disrespected by a blood-thirsty authoritarian regime that has Armenophobia as the centerpiece of its stated public policy!! Cries of condemnation by government representatives ring hollow when no action is taken by them to sanction or prevent the perpetrator of the crime from following through with its homicidal plans!!!

The governing board members of the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles, an assembly of the largest religious, political, cultural, philanthropic and professional organizations of the Armenian community, approximately six months ago, issued a dire public statement raising its grave concern about the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor. At that time, we raised the alarm when we vividly saw the telltale signs of an impending genocide. We stated then: “The clear intent of Azerbaijan’s actions is to starve the local population, isolate the population, deprive them of heat, gas, and electricity during the depths of winter.”

As an organization, which has as its primary mission to commemorate and educate about the Armenian Genocide of 1915 to 1923 and speak out against all genocides, we sought to raise awareness and hoped by doing so we would help to avert the spectacle of another human catastrophe. Joining in our effort were many other civil society organizations both within and outside the Armenian community.

Unfortunately, and tragically, those calls for action were cast aside as an over-reaction. Today, the result is horrifically clear-death, destruction and displacement of the Armenian population.

By this statement, the UACLA is not pleading for help. This is not a demand on government leaders to condemn the vile acts of the Azerbaijani government and its accomplices. Sadly, we are far beyond that point. Frankly, our community has learned that such noble efforts fall upon deaf ears and do nothing to end the plight of persecution suffered by our sisters and brothers in Artsakh.

Rather, this statement is to our own and to all concerned friends and allies in Southern California. Let us join together hand-in-hand, and in a show of solemn solidarity with our compatriots in Artsakh, come to the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello, California, on September 29 at 7:30 p.m. for a community-wide vigil the purpose of which is to send a clear message of our unconditional love and support for the people of Artsakh as they endure the unspeakable. Let us gather and stand tall with them in dignity as they struggle for their right to self-determination, defend our ancient homeland and resist against subjugation, persecution and Genocide.

Respectfully

United Armenian Council

Los Angeles