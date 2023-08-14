The body of a man recovered from Lake Sevan on Sunday was identified on Monday as Oleksandr Senchenko, Ukraine’s Charge d’Affairs in Armenia who died from an apparent drowning while swimming in the lake.

At 8:17 p.m. local time on Sunday the emergency services in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province received information that on duty lifeguards at a public beach along the lake had spotted a person more than 80 feet away from the shore.

According to rescue services, the lifeguards went to the area and pulled the body of the man from an area that was four-feet deep. After bringing the man to shore, he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Armenia authorities confirmed that the deceased was Senchenko, who was leading Ukraine’s embassy in Yerevan for the past two years. His identity was also confirmed later by Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan extended condolences to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba on Senchenko’s death.

No other information was provided about the circumstances of the incident.

According to Armenia’s embassy in Ukraine, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan extended condolences on behalf of the entire staff of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on his personal behalf to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the tragic death of Ukraine’s charge d’affaires Senchenko.