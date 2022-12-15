United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for the ensuring of security of movement along the Lachin Corridor, a press statement said. “The Secretary-General urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements,” said the UN statement, which reiterated Guterres support to ongoing mediation efforts in the region.

Guterres also met with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is New York on a working visit.

According to Armenia’s foreign ministry, Mirzoyan briefed the UN chief on the latest developments in the region, particularly the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan from December 12, the disruption of gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh and the serious humanitarian challenges that have emerged as a result of this breach. He also emphasized the need for an appropriate response by the international community to quell the standoff.

Mirzoyan also referred to the ongoing occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia by Azerbaijan, the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The foreign minsiter emphasized that Azerbaijan is continuing its policy of the use and threat of force, bellicose rhetoric and Armenophobia, thus undermining the stability and security in the South Caucasus. At the same time, he reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to establishing stability and peace in the region.

Mirzoyan also spoke during a summit at the U.N. Security Council focusing on the need for multilateralism to combat global security crises. He stressed that the lack of interest by the international community, as well as global bodies, such as the UN, have endangered the security of Armenians in the Caucasus region.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan addresses a gathering at the UN Security Council

“Armenia has witnessed first-hand the effects of the decline of multilateralism. The international community proved unable to prevent the unjustified use of force of Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, which resulted in thousands of dead, injured and a new wave of displacement,” said Mirzoyan referring to the 44-Day war. “The issue of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is still to be addressed. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to have a dignified and peaceful existence in their own homeland.”

“In the face of limited interest of the international community, the security challenges in our region have only escalated. Armenia’s sovereign territories have been continuously under attack. The last major incident was in September this year, and we requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council to assess the situation in full and to remain engaged on the matter,” explained Mirzoyan, adding that despite continued calls from international actors, Azerbaijan continues to occupy sovereign territories of Armenia.

“Two years since the cessation of the military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the issue of return and repatriation of the Armenian Prisoners of War remains unresolved. The Azerbaijani side continues its manipulations in order to artificially counterbalance the humanitarian issues and to turn the return of the Armenian PoWs into a bargaining chip, which is totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated by the international community,” said Mirzoyan, who said international humanitarian organizations, including those work under the UN umbrella, are unable to provide much-needed assistance to the people of Artsakh.

“Ironically, not only the international humanitarian organizations, but even the people living in Nagorno Karabakh are denied access,” said Mirzoyan. “It is already the third day that Azerbaijan, by grossly violating its international obligations, has blocked the movement through the Lachin Corridor – the only lifeline of Nagorno-Karabakh — which is now essentially cut off from Armenia and the outside world. As we speak, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been deprived of the right to free movement: mothers are separated from their children, terminally ill people can’t get medical supplies and help. Even worse, in freezing winter conditions, the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh has been severed by Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh, dear colleagues, is facing the imminent threat of food, energy and overall humanitarian crisis which if not addressed urgently will lead into a catastrophe,” explained Armenia’s foreign minister.

“Along with Azerbaijan’s refusal to engage in dialogue with Stepanakert on their rights and security, its position attests to the fact that Baku is continuing to purse a genocidal policy toward the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Mirzoyan warned.