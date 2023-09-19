The United Nations Security Council will convene a special session to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, since Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh on Tuesday, sources told the Russian Tass news agency.

“The session is to take place on Thursday,” the source told TASS, adding that it will take place in the afternoon New York local time.

The UN General Assembly is currently underway and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is attending the session. He has meet with international leaders to address the situation, among them U.S. Undersecretary for Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

President Emmanuel Macron of France on Tuesday told Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that France will initiate a special session of the Security Council to address Azerbaijan’s latest attack on Artsakh.