The United Nations Security Council is set to discuss the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia—which is in its ninth day.

“Based on the appeal of the Republic of Armenia the situation in the Lachin Corridor will be discussed at the UN Security Council,” said Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan in a statement on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council session is scheduled for midnight Yerevan time, noon Pacific Standard Time, on Tuesday.

The Security Council Report, an independent institution that researches the UN Security Council activities, reported that on Friday, the UN body discussed the Lachin Corridor blockade at the request of France.

Last week Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on the current situation in Artsakh, including the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

A 44-year-old man requiring immediate medical care died on Monday because the blockade prevented the proper treatment. According to health officials in Artsakh, four people are in critical condition in the Stepanakert Hospital. There are also 11 children whose condition is listed as critical.

At the request of France, the UN Security Council met on September 15 to discuss Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia.