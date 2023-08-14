The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday in response to a letter from Armenia’s representative to the UN regarding the severe humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Armenia’s U.N. Ambassador Mher Margaryan asked for the meeting on the dire situation in Artsakh in a letter to the ambassador of the United States, which holds the Security Council presidency this month.

The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said Monday the open meeting will take place on Wednesday afternoon, the AP added.

In his letter to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Margaryan said Azerbaijan’s complete blockade since July 15 of the Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia – has created severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel.