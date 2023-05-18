The UNESCO Executive Board unanimously decided on Thursday to include the works of revered Armenian composer, Gomidas, in its “Memory of the World” register.

Gomidas’ works will be alongside the collection of old manuscripts of Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran, astronomer Benjamin Margaryan’s study of galaxies (or the first study of Byurakan) and composer Aram Khachatryan’s handwritten notes and film music collection, becoming the fourth Armenian documentary heritage in the UNESCO registry.

The “Memory of the World” registry is a list of documentary heritage that includes documents, manuscripts, audio-visual materials and library collections and archives that are recognized as embodying values of exceptional importance and should be certified and preserved for humanity.