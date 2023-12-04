BY JOYCE ABDULIAN

There certainly was “Joy In the House” on November 5 at the United Armenian Congregational Church’s 60th anniversary banquet at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles. Spectacular views of the city mirrored the festivities inside.

As the multi-generational group of guests arrived at the sold-out event, there was a celebratory atmosphere with warm greetings among family and friends. The conversation centered on reminiscing of their youth days with Christian Endeavor, and church camp days.

Co-chairs Jack Muncherian and Arsine Phillips and the event committee members planned and executed a memorable and a successful evening.

Master of ceremonies, the joyous Shogher Shanoian, masterfully guided the program. One highlight was the amazing twelve-year-old Gizelle Hosharian who opened the evening singing the American and Armenian Anthems.

A heartfelt video greeting and message by Senior Pastor Rev. Harut Khachatryan was met with joy and prayerful gratitude. He closed by reciting the lyrics of the hymn, “Trust and Obey.”

Joseph Stein, one of our much loved and admired faithful friends, shared a devotional and prayer for our dinner. Gracing each table was a magnificent arrangement of red roses generously donated by Francis DeMirjian, in loving memory of her precious daughter, Debbie. Dinner conversations created a joyous atmosphere.

The musical program, a medley of Armenian songs led by keyboardist Greg Hosharian and violinist Angela Amirian, brought down the house with loud cheers.

Keynote speaker, author, and Pastor Larry Osborne of North Coast Church, was introduced by Paul Agbabian. Mr. Agbabian asked former C.E. members under Pastor Osborne’s direction to stand. which was a wonderful tribute.

Pastor Osborne spoke fondly of his time at UACC introducing his wife, Nancy Kouyoumjian Osborne, whom he met during his UACC tenure. Referencing the banquet theme of Joy, he shared three attributes necessary for joy— patience, trust, and confidence. He elaborated on how each of us represent Christ’s love in unique ways.

Each year the Board of Trustees has the joy of presenting an award to one of our faithful UACC. volunteers. Trustee Board chair, Aleen Khanjian, in her ebullient manner, read the biography of the honoree revealing the much-deserved recipient, Rita Tilkian Hasserjian. Rita referenced her gratitude and shared how her godly grandparents and parents encouraged service.

The memorable evening came to a close with a benediction by Pastor of Christian Education Rev. Shant Barsoumian, followed by the audience joyfully singing “God Bless America.”