BY KATY SIMONIAN

Homenetmen Western US Region will celebrate years of faithful service with their 45th Navasartian Victory Ball, an event that promises to be the most successful endeavor in the organization’s history. The Victory Ball, set to take place on Sunday, June 26 at the Beverly Hilton, marks a reunion for many after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reception will shine a spotlight on 45th Navasartian Honorary Presidents, Mr. and Mrs. Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian and 2022 Homenetmen Exemplary Member, Varant Melkonian, as well as the remarkable men and women whose devotion is matched only by their enthusiasm for serving our community.

Charly Ghailian, philanthropist, benefactor and prominent activist, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening, reaffirming Homenetmen’s commitment to enriching our youth to further advance our growing Diaspora.

Homenetmen’s tradition of public service through athletics and scouting is unique in its multi-generational landscape.

For members, Homenetmen is a proud family of Armenians who appreciate the great responsibility of instilling the values of courage, kindness and humility in order to carry on the spirit of excellence set forth since its founding in the early 20th century.

It is poignant to reflect on the vision of founder Shavarsh Krissian, a star athlete and one of the Armenian intellectuals who perished during the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

Homenetmen’s motto, “Elevate Yourself and Others with You,” stands as a guiding principle and is a fitting tribute to the leaders whose dedication continues to inspire generations of Armenians. In the words of Victory Ball Committee Chairman, Steve Artinian, “Homenetmen’s unwavering endurance is a testament to Krissian’s vision and the sacrifices of Armenians across the world whose survival continues to pave the way for us all. We are committed to carrying on their epic legacy.”

This year, Homenetmen honors the spirit of its founder with the “Unity, Strength, Victory,” campaign – a movement to embrace Armenians from within and beyond Homenetmen’s membership. Homenetmen believes our light is brighter when we shine as one. The campaign thoughtfully represents the rich history of the organization which has thrived for over a century.

Unity represents Armenians coming together, working to maintain the legacy of Homenetmen in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide. Strength represents the unstoppable force of the Armenian spirit. It is through our unity and strength that we achieve Victory, as we fulfill our mission of peace and preserving the beauty of our Armenian heritage.

“Our goal is to nurture the hard work and exceptional talent of our youth through athletics and education. Our greatest victory is when we raise upstanding Armenian citizens with high moral standards,” said Hagop Tufenkjian, Chairman of Homenetmen’s Western Regional Executive Committee. The Victory Ball is the culmination of efforts to recognize the achievements of our athletes and to secure their continued success.

Proceeds from the Ball will be invested in Homenetmen’s many initiatives, including Camp Tecuya, and the popular Navasartian Games which are currently underway, offering thousands of young athletes an outlet to demonstrate their prowess and celebrate their accomplishments with the encouragement, love and support of our Armenian community.

For more information about the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball, please visit the Navasartian Games website or call (323) 344-4300.

Katy Simonian is a member of the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball Committee.