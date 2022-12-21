Voice Solidarity with People of Artsakh

The Uruguay Senate adopted a motion Tuesday on the situation in the Lachin corridor, condemning the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Since December 12, the Berdzor/Lachin land corridor, the only route of communication between Artsakh with Armenia and the outer world, remains blocked, leaving its more than 120,000 residents totally isolated, deprived of food, medicine and basic supplies, the Senators said.

They recalled that “according to the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2022 by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation and by Prime Minister of Armenia, the corridor is under the control of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation and it is the responsibility of the Republic of Azerbaijan guarantee the safe movement of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions.”

In the face of the humanitarian crisis resulting from the land blockade and the persistent threat of shooting down any aircraft that tries to land or take off from Artsakh, the Senate: