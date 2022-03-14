Vahagn Khachaturyan took the presidential oath of office during an inauguration ceremony Sunday at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex in Yerevan.

The ceremony was chaired by the Acting Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan.

Placing his right hand on the original copy of Armenia’s Constitution, as well as a Bible, Khachatryan took the oath becoming Armenia’s fifth president.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity,” said Khachatryan.

Following the oath ceremony, His Holiness Karekin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians blessed the president. The program included remarks by other officials.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Acting President Alen Simonyan, ministers, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, foreign Ambassadors and representatives of civic organizations attended the ceremony.