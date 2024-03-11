LOS ANGELES—The American University of Armenia announced an upcoming event, titled “A Night to Ignite Change: Honoring the Akian Family.” Hosted by AUA supporters Vahe and Ruzan Kuzoyan, the event will benefit the University as it continues to expand, while also recognizing the Akian family’s generous contributions to AUA over many decades, highlighting the transformative power of change and the family’s impact on higher education in Armenia.

Taking place on Saturday, May 18, the function will be held at the beautiful Kuzoyan residence, which will serve as a fitting backdrop for a night of elegance, impact, and celebration. The event will feature two alumni emcees, Anna Bakunts (MBA ’11) and Hayk Mamajanyan (LLM ’12), and several esteemed guest speakers, each recognized as AUA Changemakers for their remarkable contributions to their respective fields: Sharon Anoush Chekijian, M.D., MPH, Yale University School of Medicine; Vahan Janjigian, Ph.D., chief investment officer, Greenwich Wealth Management, LLC; Christine Soussa, global client director, Equinix; and Lilit Yenokyan, director of engineering, Roku. The evening’s musical performances will include notable Armenian artists Vardan Ovsepian and Christine Pepelyan.

“We are grateful to the Kuzoyan and Akian families for their commitment to AUA and their shared vision of empowering Armenia’s future generations,” comments Vice President of Development Gaiane Khachatrian, adding, “This event not only celebrates their kindness and generosity, but also serves as testament to the enduring power of philanthropy and its impact on higher education and society in Armenia as a whole.”

The 200 Changemakers of AUA campaign aims to bring together a group of visionary philanthropists who embrace change and join AUA on the path to achieving our vision of building a stronger, more resilient, and globally competitive Armenia. Through such initiatives, the University is able to nurture the next generation of leaders and change agents who will drive positive change in Armenia and beyond.

As AUA Changemakers themselves, Vahe and Ruzan look forward to following the continued progress of the campaign and witnessing the benefits the students reap from it. “We see firsthand the impact AUA has on Armenia’s ability to produce talent based on the alumni hired at ServiceTitan’s Yerevan office. We are big believers in AUA’s mission and want to inspire others,” they comment.

For tickets and more information, visit the website.