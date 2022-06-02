Varant Melkonian

The Homenetmen Western U.S. Regional Executive announced that this year it has named veteran Homenetmen member, community activists and benefactor Varant Melkonian the “Exemplary Homenetmen Member.”

Varant Melkonain and his wife, Hoori, were the Honorary Presidents of the 40th Homenetmen Navasartian Games in 2015.

At a young age, Varant Frank Melkonian joined Homenetmen, where he spent much of his free time. Growing up in Baghdad, he received his elementary education at an Armenian Catholic school and his secondary education at the local public school. In 12th grade, he took the baccalaureate exam, ranking Number One in his whole school and second in all of Iraq. He started attending the University of Technology of Baghdad, studying Mechanical Engineering, just before relocating to the United States in 1977. He is the proud son of Melkon and Angel Melkonian. One of seven children, Varant was born in the middle, and grew up surrounded by the love of his family.

In 1979, Melkonian joined the Homenetmen Los Angeles Chapter and participated in its social committee. Melkonian also served on the chapter’s Executive Committee, as well as several Regional Committees. Since that time, he has supported not only the local chapters, but also established a permanent presence within the organization, investing in many regional activities to enrich the future of our youth. Melkonian considers it imperative to lend his support to the community and believes that it should be the purpose of every philanthropist to help improve the welfare of people.

A successful entrepreneur, Melkonian is the Chairman and CEO of Home Organizers, Inc. – which owns and operates nine different companies in four industries, including its wholly owned subsidiaries Closet World, Closets by Design, Closet Dimensions, Garage Envy, Blinds World, Organize.com and Brio Water Technologies. Closets by Design is a national franchise network throughout the USA and Canada with 65 manufacturing facilities.

Varant met and married his wife Hoori Melkonian in 1989 and started a family soon after. They have three children: Arman, Arlene, and Aren.

As benefactors and major community supporters, Varant and Hoori Melkonian dedicate themselves to serving hundreds of organizations and projects. They passionately contribute to events and activities that positively impact communities, going above and beyond for the people and causes they believe in each year.

What makes the Melkonians unique as philanthropists is their ability to enlist and motivate so many others to join their efforts to improve the lives of those they serve. When they see a meaningful project, a cause or an organization that needs support, they step up not just financially but by reaching out to their huge circle of friends, to encourage greater participation and community engagement. They do not simply put their good name on causes that are important to them. They put their hearts and minds into everything they do, giving their time and energy to make a difference. The impact of their work cannot be measured by numbers or headlines promoted in articles. The core of their success is the work done behind the scenes which they so graciously volunteer, all in the spirit of building a better life for those we as a community call family.

Blessed with success, the Melkonians do not take anything for granted. Through their philanthropy across the past 25 years, they have touched millions of lives, positively impacting thousands of projects and activities throughout the world including Armenia, Artsakh, Lebanon and Iraq.

Honored with over 50 awards and commendations and recognized as one of the most prolific philanthropists in the Armenian community, Melkonian continues his work, maintaining his commitment to public service. He stays true to his roots and remains humble, setting an example of excellence that will inspire generations to come.

In 2005, Melkonian was bestowed with the very prestigious “Knight of Cilicia” Medal from His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia. In 2006, Melkonian was honored as Man of the Year by the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry. In 2010, he was honored by the Armenian Cultural Foundation for his ongoing support and contributions. In 2012, ANCA-WR honored Varant Melkonian with the Legacy Award. Additionally, he has received awards and commendations from the State of California, U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, California State Assembly, California State Board of Equalization, California Department of Insurance, Los Angeles County Sheriffs and the City of Los Angeles.

One of his most cherished honors came in 2015, when Varant and his wife Hoori served as the Honorary Presidents of Homenetmen’s 40th Navasartian Games. In 2016, Varant Melkonian was bestowed with the most prestigious “Prince of Cilicia” Medal from His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia. In 2017, Varant Melkonian was awarded the most prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor during an official ceremony at the beautiful, iconic and historic gateway for millions of people who were welcomed into the United States with open arms.

Throughout the years Varant Melkonian has served on various committees including the Boards of the USC Leadership Council, the Institute of Armenian Studies and the Armenian Bone Marrow Registry.

To this day, he continues to serve his community both financially and morally, supporting causes that are dear to his heart, as well as those that are crucial for the advancement Armenians everywhere. He serves on several advisory boards all with a mission to improve and grow ongoing efforts to help mankind.

He lives his life with integrity, leading by example with honor, respect and humility. These are the qualities that make Varant Melkonian most worthy of the 2022 Homenetmen Exemplary Member Award.