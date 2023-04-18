Vazgen Tevanyan, a member of the Armenian freestyle wrestling team, on Tuesday became the European wrestling champion in his weight category after winning a gold medal during championship competition being held in Zagreb, Croatia.

Tevanyan competed against Mikyai Naim from Bulgaria in the finals of the 65 kg weight category of the European Freestyle Wrestling Championship, defeating his opponent with a score of 12:1.

In the quarterfinals, Tevanyan defeated Azerbaijan’s Ali Ragimzade with a score of 4:1. In the semifinals he defeated Erik Arushanyan of Ukraine with a score of 12:4.