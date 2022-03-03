Khosrov Asoyan

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announces the passing of veteran ARF leader and community activist Khosrov Asoyan, who died on Thursday, March 3 in Los Angeles.

Unger Asoyan served on the ARF Central Committee for several terms, and was active in leading the Armenian community of the West San Fernando Valley.

He also played an instrumental role in organizational activities of the ARF Artsakh Fund in the 1990s and was a regular contributor to Asbarez.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee