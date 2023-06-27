Hours before the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met Tuesday in Washington for peace talks, Azerbaijani forces continued their ongoing attacks on a U.S.-affiliated company’s construction site in Yeraskh in Armenia’s Ararat Province.

GTB Steel, the U.S. affiliated company that is constructing a steel mill in Yeraskh, released footage of Tuesday’s attack. Azerbaijani forces began firing at the construction site on June 13, when two Indian nationals working on the project were injured.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that at 1:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the site.

While the State Department voiced concern soon after the June 13 incident, Azerbaijani forces have continuously attacked the facility, with official Baku claiming that the project poses environmental risks to nearby Nakhichevan.

Last week, per a decision of the GTB Steel board of directors, the flags of the U.S. and Armenia were raised at the construction side, with company officials vowing to continue the working on the project.